Elias Musyani cries for search warrant as police drag him by the belt into custody

Musyani cries for search warrant as police drag him by the belt into custody



SOCIAL Media blogger and loud mouth Elias Musyani is facing a possible sentence of five years with hard labour, a fine of K150,000 or both, for harassing Kidist Kifle, the wife of music artiste, Elton Mulenga alias Yo Maps.





Earlier today as the police officers dragged Musyani out of court Premises by his belt while his hands were cuffed, the young man tried to leverage the attention of the media saying he was not a criminal but a Zambian youth who is being harassed by police.





“I am innocent. Mr President this is what the police are doing, they are harassing me with no a search warrant, I have never killed anybody. Mr President look at what is happening, I am Youth and I am being harassed,” Musyani lamented as unbothered police officers clad in suits shoved him into their vehicle.





Musyani’s mother joined in the scene of lamentations, crying out for her son blaming Yo Maps and his wife for provoking Musyani.



“Yo maps and Kidist, if anything happens to my son, his blood will be on you,” she remarked.



Earlier on, Musyani was found with a case to answer by magistrate Mutinta Mwenya and opted to remain silent in his defence with no further witnesses to call





Judgement was then set for April 14, 2025.



This is in a matter where Musyani faced two counts of harassment using electronic means contrary to section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 202.



Musyani is said to have made posts with intent to harass and cause distress to Kifle.



The alleged harassment took place on his Facebook page, where the posts were reportedly directed at Kifle, questioning her relationship with musician hubby, Yo Maps and making derogatory remarks.





According to the couple, Musyani threatened to send thugs to Kifle’s house to rape her in the presence of her husband and daughter.