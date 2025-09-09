ELIAS RETURNS TO HAUNT YO MAPS AND KIDIST ONLINE





By Bupe Magande

EX CONVICTED FELON and notorious Facebook troll, Elias Musiyani, has reignited his attacks on celebrated multi million musician Yo Maps and his celebrity wife Kidist.





Musiyani, infamous for cyberbullying the Mulengas, has resumed his online tirades this time body shaming the artist. In a fresh post, he mocked Yo Maps’ physique, writing: “You send someone to prison but he returns looking healthier than you.”





The ex-convict was previously jailed for six months and fined K70,000 after threatening to attack and rape Kidist on social media.





Despite his conviction, Musiyani now hiring WhyMe’s mouth, appears determined to continue his digital harassment campaign against the couple.



Zambian Post 6 September 2025