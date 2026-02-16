ELIJAH MUCHIMA SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS DELIVERED ON ‘BALLY WILL FIX IT’ PROMISE

UPND Ikelenge Member of Parliament Elijah Muchima says President Hakainde Hichilema has fulfilled the party’s famous slogan of ‘bally will fix it’ ahead of this year’s general elections.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Muchima says president Hichilema has done what no other leader could achieve within four years, adding that Zambians should be appreciative of the progress made so far.

Dr. Muchima cites achievements such as a stable exchange rate and an improved economy as clear demonstrations of the ‘bally will fix it’ promise.

He adds that Zambia’s outlook is now promising due to President Hichilema’s sound leadership, considering the state he found the country.

PN