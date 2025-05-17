Elon Musk calls Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws a disgrace to Mandela’s legacy

Musk calls BEE laws a disgrace to Mandela’s legacy



Tech billionaire Elon Musk has ignited controversy by criticizing South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws, calling them a “disgrace” to Nelson Mandela’s legacy.





Musk, who was born in South Africa during apartheid, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the policy, which mandates that foreign companies such as his satellite internet venture, Starlink cede 30% ownership to historically disadvantaged South Africans. Musk argued the laws effectively discriminate against him for not being Black.





The remarks, posted on X, have divided South Africans. Supporters argue BEE prioritizes race over merit, stifling economic growth. Critics, however, defend the laws as vital for redressing apartheid’s economic inequalities, accusing Musk of misrepresenting Mandela’s fight for racial justice.





Many expressed outrage at Musk invoking Mandela, noting the icon’s support for policies to uplift Black South Africans.

Musk’s comments follow his history of controversial statements on South African issues, including land reform and farm attacks.





While some X users back his call to end “reverse discrimination,” others label him hypocritical, citing his family’s apartheid-era wealth and his departure from the country at 18.



The debate underscores ongoing tensions over race and economic policy in South Africa, 30 years after apartheid’s end, with Mandela’s legacy at the heart of the divide.