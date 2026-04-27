Iran FM gave Pakistan list of “red lines” to be conveyed to the US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gave a list of Iran’s “red lines” to be conveyed to the US during his recent trip to Pakistan, Iran state media Fars reported.

The news agency said the red lines included “nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.”

But it added that the “exchange of messages is not related to Iran-US negotiations” and that it was to “clarify” the regional situation and Iran’s red lines.

No other details were provided.

Araghchi is currently in St. Petersburg where he is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He met key mediators in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend. Shortly after arriving in Russia, he told Iranian state media IRNA that in Pakistan they discussed the conditions under which Iran-US talks can resume.

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his decision to cancel his envoys’ planned trip to Pakistan, saying Iranian authorities “can call” if they want to talk, while reiterating the war could “come to an end very soon.”