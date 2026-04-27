Iran offers US deal to reopen Hormuz, delay nuclear talks – Axios

Iran has offered the United States a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and help end the war while postponing talks on its nuclear program to a later stage, Axios reported.

According to the report, the proposal was conveyed to Washington through Pakistani mediators following the collapse of talks in Islamabad.

The reported offer would prioritize reopening the strategic waterway and de-escalating the conflict, while deferring the more contentious nuclear issue to later negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan over the weekend as part of the diplomatic effort, though no breakthrough was announced.