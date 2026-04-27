Iran internet shutdowns cost $31 million a day, official says

Internet disruptions are causing daily losses of up to 50 trillion rials — equivalent to roughly $31 million, Jahangir Aghazadeh, head of the Internet and Data Transfer Commission at Tehran’s ICT Guild Organization said Sunday.

Aghazadeh added that about one-fifth of the workforce in digital companies faces potential layoffs.

The internet blackout in Iran has now reached 58 days and, according to NetBlocks, is unprecedented both in Iran and globally.

NetBlocks said on Sunday morning the disruption had exceeded 1,368 hours in its ninth week, adding that the restrictions continue to hinder independent reporting and documentation across the country.