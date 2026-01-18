BREAKING: Elon Musk is seeking up to $134 BILLION in damages from OpenAI in a newly filed lawsuit.





Musk’s legal team argues that his early funding and involvement materially contributed to OpenAI’s rise, which is now valued at $500+ billion.





The lawsuit says OpenAI has become a for-profit company, entitling Musk to compensation tied to the value created from his early contributions.





Musk helped found OpenAI in 2015 and donated approximately $38 million in early funding.





When asked about the lawsuit, Elon Musk responded:



“I’ve lost a few battles over the years, but I’ve never lost a war.”



Buckle up for a historic lawsuit.