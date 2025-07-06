Breaking news



Elon Musk launches America Party



Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially launched the America Party, describing the United States as a “one-party system” plagued by “waste and graft.”





Positioned as a home for disillusioned moderates, the new party pledges to slash government spending and champion innovation.





Backed by a formidable $277 million America PAC, Musk’s political venture enters a landscape long dominated by the Democratic and Republican parties, setting the stage for a high-stakes challenge to the status quo.