Elon Musk launches America Party

0

Breaking news

Elon Musk launches America Party

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially launched the America Party, describing the United States as a “one-party system” plagued by “waste and graft.”



Positioned as a home for disillusioned moderates, the new party pledges to slash government spending and champion innovation.



Backed by a formidable $277 million America PAC, Musk’s political venture enters a landscape long dominated by the Democratic and Republican parties, setting the stage for a high-stakes challenge to the status quo.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here