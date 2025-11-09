Elon Musk revealed that he almost sold Tesla to Google for $6 billion during a period when the electric car company was on the verge of bankruptcy.

At the time, Tesla faced severe financial struggles, production delays, and skepticism from investors, making the deal a potentially lifesaving option for the fledgling automaker.



Musk ultimately decided against the sale, choosing to continue leading Tesla through its challenges with a focus on innovation, scalability, and long-term vision.

His gamble paid off, as Tesla has grown into one of the most valuable companies in the world, currently valued at approximately $690 billion, redefining the automotive industry and accelerating the global transition to electric vehicles.

The story underscores the high-risk, high-reward nature of entrepreneurship, where pivotal decisions can determine the difference between success and failure.

Musk’s perseverance, strategic foresight, and willingness to take bold risks allowed Tesla to overcome its near-bankruptcy period and emerge as a market leader.



Industry analysts often cite this episode as a testament to Musk’s resilience and the importance of vision-driven leadership.

The company’s journey from near collapse to multi-hundred-billion-dollar valuation serves as a case study in innovation, determination, and the transformative potential of electric mobility in reshaping transportation worldwide.