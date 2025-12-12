Elon Musk reveals it’s hard for him to go out in public after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

During an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, South African-born billionaire and tech mogul, Elon Musk, revealed that he’s now wary of going out in public after the assassination of controversial right-wing political activist, Charlie Kirk.

Musk, 54, explained that he’s unable to go out in public because of the risks involved in being exposed to other people. He stated that being out in public and someone even asking him for a selfie, “in these days, particularly in light of Charlie Kirk’s murder, there are serious security issues.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to, I simply can’t,” the Tesla head emphasized. Asked if Kirk’s assassination had changed how he did things, Musk replied that it had “certainly reinforced the severity of the situation, where life is on hardcore mode.”

“Make one mistake and you’re dead,” he added.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk, 31, was fatally shot during a question-and-answer session with students while at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The shooting was captured on video, and the footage went viral on social media. His killing also made global headlines.

The suspect accused of killing the controversial right-wing political activist, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested after he turned himself in to authorities on September 11. Robinson faces a slew of charges, including aggravated murder.

Musk, as well as President Donald Trump, were among the high-profile figures who attended Kirk’s memorial at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21. Musk also eulogized Kirk in a post on X after his assassination.

“I know you are resting in peace, Charlie,” Musk quoted on a video of Kirk granting an interview. “Still can’t believe this happened. Your memory lives strong.”

Following Kirk’s assassination, many Conservatives have been calling for campuses to honor him by erecting his statue. But critics have registered their displeasure with that initiative, making reference to several of Kirk’s controversial comments.