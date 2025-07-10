Elon Musk snitched again, made deep revelation about Donald Trump and the decision not to release Epstein’s files

Elon Musk has publicly questioned how people can maintain faith in Donald Trump if the Jeffrey Epstein files are not released.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”. He asked in an X post

His comments is part of a broader feud between Musk and Trump, which escalated after Musk accused Trump of being named in the Epstein files.

Musk’s statement reflects his skepticism about the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case, particularly after a Justice Department and FBI review concluded there was no “client list” and confirmed Epstein’s death as a suicide, contradicting conspiracy theories.

The Epstein files, which include investigative documents from federal probes into Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities, have been a focal point of public and political interest.

Partial releases, such as the “Phase 1” documents in February 2025, were criticized for lacking new information, fueling speculation and distrust among some of Trump’s supporters and others.

Elon Musk’s remarks align with sentiments expressed by some conservative figures and online influencers who have demanded full transparency.

Elon continusly called out Trump with posts on X reflecting frustration over the lack of prosecutions related to Epstein’s associates.

However, there is no definitive evidence linking Trump to Epstein’s crimes, despite their documented social interactions in the 1990s and early 2000s, including Trump’s presence on Epstein’s private jet flight logs.

Trump has denied any involvement, and his administration has stated that earlier file releases included his name in non-incriminating contexts.