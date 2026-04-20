Elon Musk Urges Trump to Crack Down on EU Satellite Rules Amid Space Industry Tensions

Musk Urges Trump to Crack Down on EU Satellite Rules Amid Space Industry Tensions





SpaceX has reportedly urged the Trump administration to respond to new EU Space Act proposals, claiming the regulations are unfair to American satellite operators like Starlink.





According to SpaceX, the EU framework places stricter compliance requirements on large US-based satellite networks while offering more flexibility to European competitors. The company has described the move as “discriminatory” and is calling for the US to consider reciprocal restrictions on European satellite firms operating in the American market.





The EU, however, argues that the regulations are designed to strengthen digital sovereignty, ensure fair competition, and reduce dependency on dominant foreign satellite infrastructure.





The dispute raises a broader question:

Is this about fair global competition in space technology, or the beginning of a new phase of regulatory and trade friction in the satellite industry ?



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