Elon Musk warns Trump-backed tax bill could ‘bankrupt America’



Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has issued a stark warning, urging Americans to mobilize against a sweeping tax and spending bill championed by US President Donald Trump.





Musk implored the public to contact lawmakers and halt the legislation, writing, “Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL.”





The bill, which narrowly cleared the House of Representatives last month by a single vote, faces mounting scrutiny as it heads to the Senate.





According to projections from the Congressional Budget Office, the proposal could add an estimated $3.8 trillion to the federal deficit, exacerbating an already historic national debt of $36.2 trillion.





Musk, who recently stepped down from his advisory role in the Department of Government Efficiency, has been an outspoken critic of the bill. In a June 3 interview with Reuters, he condemned the legislation as a “disgusting abomination.”





Senate Majority Leader John Thune is aiming to push the bill through the upper chamber ahead of the July 4 recess. Republicans plan to use the budget reconciliation process to sidestep the 60-vote filibuster threshold, further intensifying partisan tensions around the measure.





As the debate escalates, Musk’s high-profile intervention adds a new layer of political pressure, amplifying calls for fiscal restraint amid growing concern over the nation’s economic trajectory.