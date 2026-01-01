ELON MUSK’S  $800 BILLION SPACE SHOCKER: ONE TEXAS COMPANY OUTGUNS AMERICA’S WAR GIANTS

ELON’S $800 BILLION SPACE SHOCKER: ONE TEXAS COMPANY OUTGUNS AMERICA’S WAR GIANTS





In a jaw-dropping power shift, SpaceX has blasted past the old military elite to become an $800 billion colossus — worth more than the top six U.S. defence contractors combined. Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics and the rest? Together they total about $709 billion. SpaceX alone leaves them in the dust.





Built by Elon Musk, the rocket firm has quietly become the most valuable space and defence-linked company in human history — without even being a traditional defence contractor. And that’s the twist.





Today, the Pentagon relies on SpaceX more than SpaceX relies on the Pentagon. From launching military satellites and delivering sensitive cargo to building Starshield defence systems, SpaceX operates the only rocket fleet trusted to put critical assets into orbit at speed.





This isn’t the suit-and-tie military-industrial complex of old. The future of war, space and global power is being engineered in Texas by a company moving faster than governments can keep up.