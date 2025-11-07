TOO MUCH MONEY

Elon Musk’s bank balance passes $500 billion mark



South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is halfway to becoming the planet’s first trillionaire, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.





The Tesla and SpaceX CEO became the first person to achieve a net worth of $500 billion as the shares in his electric vehicle company rebound from his clumsy stint in politics, amid other gains.





The 54-year-old’s net worth hit $504.1 billion on Tuesday, the publication’s “Real-Time Billionaires” tracker reported.



Ranked after him are Oracle CEO Larry Ellison with a net worth of $315.3 billion, followed by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $263 billion on the Forbes list.





After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and dropping out of Stanford University, Musk banked his first millions when he sold an online publishing software company to US computer maker Compaq for more than $300 million in 1999.





His next company eventually merged with PayPal, and after leaving that venture, the tech entrepreneur founded space rocket company SpaceX in 2002 and became the chairman of electric carmaker Tesla in 2004.





Top 10 richest people in the world



Rank Name Net worth Source

1 Elon Musk $504.1bn Tesla, SpaceX

2 Larry Ellison $315.3bn Oracle

3 Jeff Bezos $263bn Amazon

4 Larry Page $233.9bn Google



5 Mark Zuckerberg$218.8bn Facebook

6 Sergey Brin $216.9bn Google

7 Bernard Arnault & family$183.5bn LVMH



8 Jensen Huang $179.4bn Semiconductors

9 Steve Ballmer $155.7bn Microsoft

10 Michael Dell $152.6bn Dell Technologies

