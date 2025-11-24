Elon Musk’s Dad Says If White People Become a Minority, America is Doomed

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, is stirring controversy after claiming the United States is “finished” once white Americans become a minority — warning the country will go “back to the jungle.”

His remarks came during a sit-down interview with CNN for the upcoming special MisinfoNation: White Genocide, where senior correspondent Donie O’Sullivan asked him about projections that white Americans will be a minority population within the next two decades.

According to TMZ, Errol’s response was blunt and inflammatory: “That will be a very, very bad thing to happen. You want to see the U.S. go down? Why? You don’t like electric cars, and you don’t like technology? What is it, you want to go back to the jungle?”

O’Sullivan, visibly taken aback, pressed him for clarification — but Errol doubled down, drawing on South Africa as his example. Speaking from his home country, he echoed long-debunked narratives often used by far-right commentators in the U.S., especially after Donald Trump amplified claims that white South African farmers were being targeted and murdered. South African officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have repeatedly rejected those claims as misinformation.

Errol then insisted there was no oppression of Black South Africans during apartheid — calling the historical reality “nonsense.” When Donie pointed out that he may not have seen oppression precisely because he was white, Errol only dug in further.

His comments reflect a broader rhetoric pushed by several public figures who have warned about demographic changes in the United States. Personalities like Tucker Carlson, Ann Coulter, and Nick Fuentes have all promoted fears about “replacement” or the decline of white Americans — ideas widely condemned as racist and rooted in white nationalist ideology.

Some political commentators on fringe platforms have gone even further, openly claiming that technological advancement and societal stability depend on maintaining a white majority, despite extensive evidence disproving those arguments.

This ideology — often referred to as the “Great Replacement Theory” — has been repeatedly linked to misinformation, fear-mongering, and even violent extremism. Yet the talking point continues to resurface through different voices, from European far-right leaders to U.S.-based internet personalities who claim demographic shifts will lead to cultural or economic collapse.

Errol’s remarks arrive as the U.S. prepares to boycott the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, while Trump continues to repeat the discredited narrative of a “white genocide.” South African officials maintain those claims are false and politically motivated.