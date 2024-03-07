Elon Musk’s social media platform X nears money transmitter license in New York

During the Morgan Stanley technology, media, and telecom conference, Elon Musk revealed that his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), is on track to obtain a money transmitter license in New York.

Additionally, Musk confirmed plans to secure a California license within the next month, as part of X’s expansion strategy.

Experts note that for X to operate nationwide, it must obtain a money transmitter license in each of the United States’ 50 states.

Musk also discussed potential changes to X’s platform, including the removal of likes and reposts visibility on posts, aiming to shift the focus away from engagement metrics.

Moreover, Musk announced a new feature where users’ pinned posts would be recommended to all their followers every 48 hours, with restrictions to prevent gaming of the system.

As part of Musk’s broader vision for X as an “everything app,” he shared a post from X Hiring highlighting the platform’s role in job postings across various industries, positioning it as a jobs app with over a million job listings.