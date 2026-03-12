ELVIS MAINZA PROMISES SERVICE, DEVELOPMENT IN MONZE



Aspiring UPND Monze Central Parliamentary Candidate Elvis Mainza, speaking in Chobana village, has declared that he will serve the people and not be served, stressing humility in leadership.





Mainza, addressing residents in Chobana, vowed to bring unprecedented development to Monze Central, promising progress that the constituency has never experienced.





He pledged his unwavering support for President Hakainde Hichilema, commending his commitment to national growth.





The UPND Monze Central Parliamentary Candidate emphasised that his candidacy is rooted in service and dedication to the community.





He assured voters that tangible projects in infrastructure, healthcare, and education would be delivered under his watch.



Mainza underlined the importance of prayer, urging villagers to continue interceding for Zambia’s leadership.





He highlighted that his campaign is focused on listening to the people and addressing their real concerns.





The candidate explained that his grassroots approach is designed to connect directly with communities and build trust.





He insisted that Monze Central deserves a representative who prioritises development over personal gain.



Mainza affirmed that his message of hope and progress resonated strongly with Chobana villagers.