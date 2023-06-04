Elvis Nkandu Expresses Disappointment At Some Opposition MPs Withholding The Increased K28.3 Million Cdf With The Aim To Make Govt Unpopular

ELVIS NKANDU EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT AT SOME OPPOSITION MPs WITHHOLDING THE INCREASED K28.3 MILLION CDF WITH THE AIM TO MAKE GOV’T UNPOPULAR

…As he warns of the New Dawn Government’s plan of exploring means and ways to curtail such motives..

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Art Elvis Nkandu has expressed disappointment at some of the opposition members of parliament who have chosen politicking at the expense of improving the welfare of the people.

Speaking when he addressed a public meeting in Nsumbu’s Chimbamilonga Constituency in Nsama District of the Northern Province yesterday, Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu said It was disheartening that some lawmakers have chosen politicking at the expense of development.

“We are extremely disappointed at some of our colleagues from the opposition whose intentions are to willing sacrifice development meant to benefit you the people they claim to represent in these constituencies at the altar of political expediency,” He said

He however assured the Chimbamilonga constituents that going forward such will not be condoned as Government has made progress in exploring means and ways of ensuring that the increased K28.3 million Constituency Development Fund achieves its intended purpose.

Mr. Nkandu further said the move by the New Dawn Government to increase the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from as low as K1.6 Million to about K28.3 Million was because of the realization that it is the main driver of development in many constituencies.

The Minister of Youth, sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu narrated that the K28.3 million Constituency Development Fund is a tool to end poverty as evidenced by the many CDF-funded Constituency projects like construction of school infrastructure, teachers’ houses, health centers, water boreholes, police posts, purchase of equipment like graders for roads and dredgers for boreholes, empowerment funds for women and youths, purchase of school desks and many others.

THE FALCON