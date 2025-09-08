Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla denies involvement in his death after $50m lawsuit accusations

Priscilla Presley is pushing back against shocking accusations that she contributed to the late music legend, Elvis Presley’s death, claims made in an amended $50 million lawsuit filed by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.

The suit alleges Priscilla was unhappy with her divorce settlement and placed a lien on Graceland in April 1977, just months before Elvis died. According to the filing, this “exerted undue pressure” and helped drive him to his death.

In response, Priscilla’s attorney Marty Singer dismissed the allegations as absurd.

“Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada. Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality.” Singer said

Singer said the lawsuit itself is a deflection from Presley’s claims against Kruse, who she accuses of elder abuse and fraud.

“Ms. Kruse’s allegations are absurd and despicable,” Singer added. “Ms. Presley looks forward to holding Ms. Kruse and her co-conspirators liable for their wrongful acts.”

Kruse and Fialko’s attorney, Jordan Matthews, countered by accusing Priscilla of making a “mockery” of Elvis’ death and her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s passing. “The documents speak volumes,” Matthews said. “To date, Ms. Presley has presented zero evidence in support of her salacious claims, and we intend to hold her accountable.”

The lawsuit further accuses Priscilla of making a calculated move in her daughter Lisa Marie’s final hours, alleging she went against Lisa Marie’s wishes to remain on life support in order to regain influence over the Presley estate. Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, at age 54.

In messages included in the filing, Riley Keough — Lisa Marie’s daughter and the heir to her estate — described being contacted about legal matters less than 24 hours after her mother’s death as “incredibly heartbreaking.” She also said her mother had “loudly and clearly” declared she was removing Priscilla from her trust in 2016 due to feelings of betrayal.

Priscilla has a separate lawsuit against Kruse and Fialko, claiming they isolated her from longtime advisors, manipulated her into signing dozens of contracts, and attempted to seize control of her name and likeness. A judge previously noted that if her allegations are true, the case amounts to “classic elder abuse.”

Kruse and Fialko reject that claim, insisting it is a tactic to silence them and erase valid contractual agreements. They are seeking more than $50 million in damages.