BREAKING: Embarrassing report reveals that Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend only settled for him after trying and failing to date incel-coded billionaire Elon Musk.





Imagine being the second choice behind this creep…



“She told me she wanted to have one of Elon’s babies and she thought going after Don Jr would help her get close to Elon. She told several of us this was her ultimate goal,” a friend of Bettina Anderson told The Daily Mail.





The 38-year-old Anderson failed in her objective and instead had to set her sights on the president’s troglodytic son according to several sources who spoke to the Mail.





Anderson, a parasitic Pam Beach social climber and “model,” originally tried to use Don Jr. to slither closer to Musk, who at the time was a trusted member of the MAGA inner circle. Musk is well-known for his fixation on “spreading his seed” and has at least 14 children from numerous women that we know about. As a result, he’s become a target for gold-digging women who want to get impregnated by him in the hopes of getting even a nibble of his extravagant wealth. For such women, Musk’s odious personality, physically repulsive form, and fascist politics are apparently not dealbreakers.





In January, members of Donald Trump’s inner circle revealed that he “does not approve of his son’s association with Bettina.” Presumably, the man who has spent his entire live manipulating and exploiting others sees something of himself in Anderson and wants to shield his namesake from her predations.





“Bettina’s presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset,” ons Trump family friend told Mediaite. “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship.”