Emi Martinez eager to ‘fight’ club to be a part of Olympic squad 2024

Emi Martinez is ready for a “fight” at Aston Villa, with the World Cup winner reiterating his desire to represent Argentina at the 2024 Olympics.

The enigmatic goalkeeper is already part of his country’s plans for the Copa America, as they seek to defend that continental crown, but has previously told Ole of also turning out at international Games in Paris: “As many players have said, if Javier [Mascherano] is available and wants us, we are available.

Obviously, the national team comes before the clubs and if the clubs let us, we always have the power to say that the national team is always ahead.

And for us, it is a source of pride. I want to go. There are a lot of guys who want to go.”

Mascherano has named a 23-man squad for Olympic warm-up matches but has yet to add overage players to that list.

Martinez could be called upon despite the Copa America final being just 10 days prior to the event in France getting underway and the new Premier League season starting a week after the tournament finishes.

Martinez has now told TyC Sports about battling for the right to form part of Argentina’s plans: “I’ve had the possibility to speak with Marche (Mascherano); it is a wish that I want to play, but it doesn’t obviously just depend on myself.

The club has blocked me from going lots of times before but I want to play the Copa America and to have a little bit more strength at the end of the Copa America to make a decision.

I know that I have to fight a little bit more with the club; it’s not 100 percent done but from my part, it is a wish that I have that I want to win the Olympics.

It’s not obligatory for the club to let a player leave to play in the Olympics, I know that my club has not let any player go, they blocked everyone.

A small chance, but I always put the national team in front and if I have to fight a little more with the club, I will, but first is the Copa America.

It’s very difficult to fight with the club now because for us, the most important thing is to win the Copa America. Then comes the Olympics, and it is a personal wish of mine to win the trophy.”

Villa, who will be gracing the Champions League in 2023-24 after securing a top-four finish in the Premier League, have already blocked France coach Thierry Henry from selecting Lucas Digne and Moussa Diaby in his squad for a gold medal bid on home