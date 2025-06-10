Eminem Wanted Mariah Carey To Play His Mom In ‘8 Mile’

Eminem reportedly wanted Mariah Carey to play the role of his mom in 8 Mile.

According to Damizza, who produced records for Carey and became head of various Hip Hop focused radio stations, Em courted the legendary pop singer for the role.

Damizza detailed to the TFU Podcast how Eminem wanted to meet Carey for the film.

He said his initial reaction was: “I’m not getting in the middle of that. I know how this ends.”

He also revealed that Carey initially turned down the offer of a meeting before finding out about the movie.

Damizza then detailed the meeting: “The first thing out of [Eminem’s] mouth is, ‘I want you to play my mother.’”

The producer revealed Carey’s reaction: “Her insecurities kicked in big time.”

He then claimed that the professional meeting led to a brief romantic relationship between the two music icons: “It was her chasing him, not him chasing her. Next thing I know, we are at Eminem’s house… and they disappear. The second they went into his room, literally, I was like, I’m going back to LA. There is no point of me being here. It went from business to fucking”.

It has long been speculated that Eminem and Carey dated briefly in 2001, something she has long denied.

Eminem made his most public claims about their relationship on 2009 diss track “The Warning” which was a response to Carey’s single “Obsessed” which most people believe is about the rapper.

On the track, he rapped: “Wow Mariah, didn’t expect you to go balls out / Bitch shut the fuck up ‘fore I put all them phone calls out / You made to my house when you was Wild’n Out before Nick / When you was on my dick and give you something to smile about.”

Em also claimed: “Listen, girly, surely you don’t want me to talk about how I nutted early / ‘Cause I ejaculated prematurely / And bust all over your belly and you almost started hurling / And said I was gross, go get a towel, your stomach’s curling.”

Carey of course did not appear in 8 Mile and the role of Eminem’s mother in the film was played by Oscar winner Kim Basinger who won wide acclaim for her performance.