Eminem’s ex-wife looks a shadow of herself in mug shot after DUI crash

Kimberly Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, pleaded no contest to charges of driving under the influence and failing to report an accident on Monday, May 11.

The charges stem from a February incident in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, where the 51-year-old allegedly struck a parked vehicle with such force that it was propelled 50 feet down the street.

According to reports, Mathers’ son, Parker, and three of his friends were passengers in her Range Rover at the time of the collision.

Witnesses and neighbors indicated that instead of remaining at the scene, Mathers drove back to her residence and struck her own garage door.

Following the incident, a mugshot released by the Macomb County prosecutor’s office showed Mathers with significant puffiness and bruising around her eyes. Parker is Mathers’ son from a relationship following her high-profile divorce from Eminem.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido released a statement emphasizing that driving under the influence is a deliberate decision that endangers the community.

Mathers, who has a history of legal and substance-related issues dating back to the early 2000s, is currently scheduled for sentencing in Macomb County District Court on June 17.