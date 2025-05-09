Eminem’s Stalker Convicted After Breaking Into Rapper’s Home For A Second Time

Eminem‘s stalker has been found guilty of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking after breaking into the rapper’s home for a second time.

According to the Detroit Free Press, 32-year-old Matthew David Hughes was convicted on Wednesday (May 7) following a short trial where Em himself testified about the incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

This particular recent break-in occurred last summer, and Hughes was caught and booked into the Macomb County Jail days later. During a preliminary examination in December, he was ordered to have no contact with the rap superstar.

He was also unable to post the $500k bond set by the judge, forcing him to remain in jail through trial.

During the first incident in 2020, Em told police he woke up to find Hughes standing behind him. And when asked why he was there, Hughes said he was there to kill him.

He reached a plea deal in that case and was sentenced in September 2021 to five years of probation – but was then arrested that November for simple assault, which led to jail time for violating probation.

He was released on parole last May, and the second break-in happened just months later.

Hughes was also arrested in June 2019 after he was found sleeping in the guest house of a house previously owned by Slim Shady.

In other news, Eminem has become a grandfather as his daughter Hailie Jade recently welcomed a baby boy.

Hailie revealed on Instagram on April 4 that she had given birth and posted pictures of her child, who has been named Evan Marshall McClintock.

The boy’s middle name is, of course, a nod to his rap star grandpa, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Hailie Jade captioned the special announcement: “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e [white heart emoji].”