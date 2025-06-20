Eminem’s Stalker Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence For Home Invasion

Matthew David Hughes broke into Eminem’s Michigan home twice this decade, once in April of 2020 and once in August of 2024.



The influence of the Eminem song “Stan” cannot be overstated, and it sadly parallels real-life scares when it comes to obsessed fans. You may have heard of a couple of break-ins that a fan committed at Marshall Mathers’ Michigan home this decade, and they finally got a conclusion.

According to AllHipHop, a court reportedly gave Matthew David Hughes a lengthy prison sentence on Tuesday (June 17) for breaking into the rapper’s home twice, once in April of 2020 and another time in August of 2024. He will serve a maximum of 30 years on first-degree home invasion and stalking charges, and his eligibility for parole will reportedly open after 18 years served at a minimum.

For those unaware, back in April of 2020, Eminem’s convicted stalker smashed his Clinton Township home’s window with a brick and entered while Slim Shady was asleep. The superstar testified that Hughes allegedly told him he went there “to kill him” before security guards apprehended him, leading to his arrest. He pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and received probation plus time served.

However, he returned to Eminem’s home in August of 2024, this time slipping through an unlocked door. Hughes stole a bike before security spotted him, and authorities arrested hm at a Walmart four days after he fled the scene.

In Michigan court, Eminem faced his stalker in person and testified during Hughes’ May 2025 trial for the incident from the previous August. The court wrapped proceedings up in two days after jurors deliberated for less than 30 minutes. In addition, they issued a no-contact order barring Hughes from reaching out to the Detroit legend due to what prosecutors called an obsessive and dangerous pattern.

Elsewhere, Eminem has other legal matters to address. His publishing company recently launched a $109 million lawsuit against Meta for allegedly using hundreds of his songs on their platforms without permission.

We will see where that leads, but at least all this stalker drama is behind him. Well, hopefully, since Hughes didn’t learn after the first time. Nevertheless, at least this didn’t devolve into something much more dangerous and potentially threatening.