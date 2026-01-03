Emirates cabin crew surprise couple with mid-air wedding anniversary celebration. Watch

A heart warming video showing Emirates cabin crew celebrating a couple’s wedding anniversary mid flight has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation for the airline’s thoughtful gesture.

Emirates cabin crew surprised a couple with a mid air wedding anniversary celebration.(Instagram/napkin786)

Emirates cabin crew surprised a couple with a mid air wedding anniversary celebration.(Instagram/napkin786)

The clip was shared by a user with the handle @napkin786 and captures the special moment aboard an Airbus A380 cruising at 40,000 feet. In the video, members of the Emirates cabin crew are seen bringing out a cake and surprising the passenger’s wife, turning an ordinary journey into a memorable celebration.

A surprise above the clouds

According to the caption accompanying the video, the celebration took place during a long haul flight when the crew decided to mark the couple’s wedding anniversary. The user wrote, “40,000 feet in the sky on the Airbus A380, celebrating our wedding anniversary with a surprise cake for my wife. Thank you Emirates for making this flight a lifelong memory. Thank you Emirates for making our sky high anniversary so special.”

The brief video shows smiling crew members presenting the cake, with the couple appearing visibly touched by the unexpected gesture.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The video quickly attracted attention online and sparked a wave of positive reactions from users who praised both the airline and its staff. One user commented, “This is such a beautiful gesture, moments like these make journeys unforgettable.” Another wrote, “Emirates crew always go the extra mile, this is pure class.”

A third reaction read, “Celebrating an anniversary in the sky, what more could anyone ask for.” Another user said, “This is why people love flying with Emirates, it is not just a flight, it is an experience.” One comment noted, “Small surprises like this leave a lifelong impact.” Yet another added, “Truly heart warming to see such care and attention at 40,000 feet.”