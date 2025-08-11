EMMANUEL MWAMBA ACCUSES HH OF TOXIC LEADERSHIP IN LUNGU BURIAL DISPUTE, CALLS FOR OPPOSITION UNITY

MWAMBA ACCUSES HH OF TOXIC LEADERSHIP IN LUNGU BURIAL DISPUTE, CALLS FOR OPPOSITION UNITY





_*By Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa*_

Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of fostering a toxic political climate that has blocked the dignified burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, deepening a 65-day standoff between the Lungu family and the Zambian government.





Speaking on Millennium TV, Mwamba said the South African court’s ruling that Lungu be buried in Zambia was flawed, arguing it ventured into matters outside its jurisdiction and ignored South African law, which he claims gives burial rights to the family. “The judge was in error,” Mwamba insisted, citing precedents and a South African cabinet position communicated to Zambia by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, affirming that burial decisions rest with the family.





Mwamba outlined the family’s position: they have always been willing to repatriate the body but demand that President Hichilema stay away from the funeral and that the remains lie in state at Lungu’s Chifwema residence until burial. He accused State House of breaking earlier agreements by inserting Hichilema into the reception and viewing programs, prompting the family to halt the process.





“This is not about refusing to bring the body home,” Mwamba said. “It is about honoring the wishes of the late president and the family. The current environment in Zambia is hostile and toxic, with UPND officials, cadres, and even the Vice President making demeaning remarks. The President has done nothing to stop it.”





He likened the proposed temporary burial in South Africa to “graves of amnesty” used historically for exiled leaders and freedom fighters, citing Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, who was buried in Guinea for two decades before being returned to his homeland.





*PF LEADERSHIP CRISIS BLAMED ON STATE INTERFERENCE*

Mwamba also accused Hichilema of engineering a leadership crisis in the Patriotic Front by supporting expelled MP Robert Chabinga as PF president. He said the government is using state institutions to withhold legal recognition from the party’s agreed leadership, a move he described as part of a wider plan to “shrink the democratic space” and weaken the opposition.





“The PF remains united in spirit despite arrests, prosecutions, and attempts to buy off MPs,” he said. “The heart of the party is still beating strongly because it is rooted in the people, not in individuals.”





*CALL FOR OPPOSITION UNITY*

Mwamba reiterated Lungu’s vision of a united opposition, noting that the late president sought to bridge alliances such as Tonse and UKA and engage leaders outside formal coalitions. He said the 2026 elections must be treated as a national rescue mission, not just a bid to unseat Hichilema.





“This is like Independence 2.0,” Mwamba said. “We need the opposition, trade unions, churches, and civil society to unite against dictatorship, economic mismanagement, and foreign-dominated policies. Without unity, we squander the opportunity before us.”





He criticized the UPND’s economic approach, accusing it of prioritizing foreign investors with tax rebates and export privileges at the expense of Zambian citizens. He also attacked governance under Hichilema, citing corruption, weakened democratic institutions, and policies that undermine Zambia’s Christian identity.





“The problem is not just the President as a person, but his leadership style,” Mwamba concluded. “If we want a Zambia of democracy, rule of law, and economic independence, we must stand together – now.”