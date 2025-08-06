EMMANUEL MWAMBA OF PF AMONG 388 ZAMBIANS OVERSTAYING IN AMERICA





The US government has introduced a non-refundable visa bond of $15,000 for Zambia and several other African countries due to the growing number of their nationals overstaying their visas.





According to the US Embassy in Zambia, in 2023, out of 3,493 Zambian visitors, 388 overstayed their visas—an overstay rate of 11.1%. Other African countries facing similar measures include Nigeria, Angola, Liberia, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Benin, Mali, São Tomé, and Zimbabwe, among others.





The US has fully suspended visa issuance for Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, while partial suspensions apply to Eritrea, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone.





Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriot Front’s (PF) Information and Publicity Chairman, is reportedly among those Zambians now considered illegal immigrants in the United States.- koswe