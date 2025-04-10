Emmanuel Mwamba seems determined to be a self-appointed champion of every issue- State House

A Matter of Patriotism and Responsibility



Emmanuel Mwamba seems determined to be a self-appointed champion of every issue, particularly when it involves information about the Head of State. Now, he appears to be dragging public discourse into dangerous territory by raising questions about the precise movements of the President and the specific vessels used during such operations.





But we must ask ourselves: At what cost? What kind of patriot discusses state security matters so casually in the public domain?





Across the world, including in our region, the detailed movements of Heads of State, especially the type of transport vessels they use, are not publicised or politicised. Even in the so-called “free world,” the public only sees a single presidential jet, car, or train. Do citizens in those countries know or even question how many of those vessels, some very identical, exist in the fleet? Do they care whether the President flew in Vessel A or B?





Why then are we, in Zambia, being pulled into a discussion that compromises our own standards of national security now and in future?



The vessel Mr. Mwamba is currently showcasing has been in service in our nation for quite some time now. As with any machine, servicing or technical checks may be required. But does that mean the President should stop fulfilling his duties because one aircraft is grounded? Would any serious country allow its Head of State to be immobilised over routine maintenance?





Checks and balances from opposition voices are a vital part of our democracy. They ensure transparency and hold those in power accountable. But even in a democracy, there must be limits, especially when it comes to matters of national security and the safety of a Head of State.





Should our desire for accountability ever outweigh our responsibility to protect the sovereignty and security of the nation?



Mr. Mwamba may be enjoying his freedom wherever he is today. But as a former Ambassador, he knows better that governments across the world cooperate when it comes to fugitives and dissidents who are seen to be compromising national security elsewhere. Are his actions today serving the public interest, or are they endangering it?





These are not just political questions. They are moral ones.



Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House