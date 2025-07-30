EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S LIES ABOUT ZAMBIA BEING 6TH POOREST NATION IN THE WORLD
By Shalala Oliver Sepiso
Yesterday, Emmanuel Mwamba posted that Zambia was classified as a Low-Income Country and among the six poorest countries in the world.
A simple Google search or a cursory check on the World Bank website shows that this is not true at all.
Kindly find attached hereto a list of Low-Income Countries and Lower Middle-Income countries for 2024-2025 as classified by the World Bank and as displayed in their website.
Zambia is a Lower Middle-Income Country and beats many countries that are Low-Income including:
1.Afghanistan
2.Burkina Faso
3.Burundi
4.Central African Republic
5.Chad
6.Congo, Dem. Rep.
7.Eritrea
8.Ethiopia
9.Gambia, The
10.Guinea-Bissau
11.Korea, Dem. People’s Rep.
12.Liberia
13.Madagascar
14.Malawi
15.Mali
16.Mozambique
17.Niger
18.Rwanda
19.Sierra Leone
20.Somalia
21.South Sudan
22.Sudan
23.Syrian Arab Republic
24.Togo
25.Uganda
26.Yemen, Rep.
So how is Zambia the 6th poorest country in the world when there are 25 countries ranked lower than her?
Believe Mwamba’s articles at your own peril.