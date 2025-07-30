EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S LIES ABOUT ZAMBIA BEING 6TH POOREST NATION IN THE WORLD



By Shalala Oliver Sepiso



Yesterday, Emmanuel Mwamba posted that Zambia was classified as a Low-Income Country and among the six poorest countries in the world.





A simple Google search or a cursory check on the World Bank website shows that this is not true at all.





Kindly find attached hereto a list of Low-Income Countries and Lower Middle-Income countries for 2024-2025 as classified by the World Bank and as displayed in their website.





Zambia is a Lower Middle-Income Country and beats many countries that are Low-Income including:

1.Afghanistan

2.Burkina Faso

3.Burundi

4.Central African Republic

5.Chad



6.Congo, Dem. Rep.

7.Eritrea

8.Ethiopia

9.Gambia, The

10.Guinea-Bissau

11.Korea, Dem. People’s Rep.

12.Liberia

13.Madagascar

14.Malawi

15.Mali



16.Mozambique

17.Niger

18.Rwanda

19.Sierra Leone

20.Somalia

21.South Sudan



22.Sudan

23.Syrian Arab Republic

24.Togo

25.Uganda

26.Yemen, Rep.





So how is Zambia the 6th poorest country in the world when there are 25 countries ranked lower than her?



Believe Mwamba’s articles at your own peril.