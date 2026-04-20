EMOTIONAL SCENES AS HON. PRINCESS KASUNE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY IN KEEMBE EAST





KEEMBE Constituency was filled with mixed emotions tears of both joy and sadness when Member of Parliament, Hon. Princess Kasune, announced where she will contest in the upcoming general elections.



Hon. Kasune confirmed that she will stand on the Keembe East side, a decision that sparked strong emotional reactions among members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and local residents.



Some party members were seen shedding tears, while others expressed excitement and joy, particularly from Keembe East, where the announcement was warmly received.



In her address, Hon.Kasune emphasized her continued commitment to driving development across both Keembe East and Keembe West.



She highlighted the role of the Fountain of Life Organisation in supporting various community development initiatives within the constituency.



She further called on the aspiring Member of Parliament for Keembe West to work closely with party structures at all levels from ward to constituency to ensure sustained development and unity among the people.



The announcement marks a significant moment in the political landscape of Keembe Constituency, as residents now look ahead to the upcoming general elections with heightened anticipation.



CIC