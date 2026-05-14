End of Germany’s Pacifist Era: Berlin Unveils Massive Military Reform, Aims to Build Europe’s Strongest Army





Berlin – Germany has announced a sweeping new military doctrine under the strategy “Responsibility for Europe,” signaling a historic shift away from decades of post-World War II military restraint.





The new plan aims to transform the German Army into the strongest conventional land force in Europe, citing growing security threats and fears of future conflict on the continent.





Key measures include the permanent deployment of German armored forces to Lithuania, preparations for expanded military conscription, and deeper defense coordination with France and Poland.





Analysts say the move marks one of the biggest geopolitical turning points in Europe in decades, as NATO nations accelerate rearmament amid rising tensions with Russia.