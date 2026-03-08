Endorsements Can Ignite Chaos, Warns APC president Nason Msoni

All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni has cautioned that the growing wave of political endorsements ahead of elections carries the potential to heighten tensions and destabilise the political environment if left unchecked.

Msoni said the increasing practice of individuals and organisations publicly declaring support for political candidates may appear harmless on the surface but can create unrealistic expectations among candidates and their supporters in a competitive electoral climate.

Speaking in an interview, Msoni warned that endorsements can sometimes create the impression that certain candidates already enjoy overwhelming support before voters have had the opportunity to make their decision at the ballot box.

He explained that when endorsements are framed as proof of inevitable victory, supporters may begin to believe that electoral outcomes are already predetermined.

That perception, he said, becomes dangerous when election results fail to match those expectations.

According to Msoni, disappointed supporters may quickly shift from confidence to suspicion, raising allegations of manipulation or electoral malpractice where none exists.

Such reactions, he warned, can generate unnecessary tensions within communities and undermine confidence in democratic processes.

“It is prudent to counsel citizens making endorsements for personal gain or benefit to desist from doing so as this potentially gives aspiring candidates false hope and could devastate the candidates after miserably losing the elections,” Msoni said.

Msoni also warned political actors against pressuring influential figures, including traditional leaders and respected community members, to publicly endorse candidates.

He said involving such figures in partisan endorsements risks creating misunderstandings within communities and may strain relationships between traditional authorities and the people they represent.

According to Msoni, political endorsements can sometimes be deployed strategically as tools to influence public perception rather than allowing voters to independently evaluate candidates based on policies, leadership and performance.

“You can’t anchor your political ambitions on wrong-doing,” he said, stressing that the credibility of elections depends on maintaining fairness and integrity in political competition.

Msoni said Zambia’s electoral environment works best when candidates compete on ideas, policy direction and leadership capacity rather than relying on symbolic endorsements to build momentum.

He warned that when endorsements become widespread and highly publicised, supporters may interpret them as signals that an election outcome has already been decided.

“But in an instance where their candidate loses the election the supporters will automatically take it that the votes have been stolen, which could lead to unrest and anarchy,” Msoni said.

He emphasised that such perceptions can weaken trust in electoral institutions and create unnecessary suspicion around legitimate election results.

Msoni also urged opposition political parties to avoid infighting and unnecessary confrontations among themselves, warning that internal divisions could weaken their ability to compete effectively.

He said opposition leaders who focus on attacking one another rather than presenting coherent strategies risk giving their political opponents an advantage.

“Infighting or attacking each other just plays into the ruling party’s hands,” he said.

Msoni urged opposition leaders to concentrate on building unity and presenting clear alternatives to voters if they hope to offer a credible political challenge in future elections.

He said political competition should remain centred on national development priorities, governance and economic policy rather than personal rivalries and symbolic endorsements.

According to Msoni, Zambia’s democratic system has historically been sustained by peaceful political participation and respect for electoral outcomes.

Protecting that tradition, he said, requires responsibility from political leaders, supporters and citizens alike.

Msoni stressed that public statements and political actions should be carefully measured to avoid creating conditions that could inflame tensions or undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

While acknowledging that endorsements form part of political expression, he said they must not be allowed to distort democratic competition or mislead voters about the true dynamics of electoral contests.

For Zambia’s democracy to remain stable, he said, political actors must prioritise integrity, responsible leadership and respect for the will of voters expressed through the ballot.