ENERGY EXPERT SAYS ZAMBIA’S ENERGY SECTOR PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2025 STRESSFUL





Energy expert Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda has described the performance of Zambia’s energy sector in the first half of 2025 as stressful, particularly in the electricity sub-sector, which has been severely impacted by drought-induced power outages.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda cited hydroelectric power generation that has been drastically reduced due to low water levels in major reservoirs like Lake Kariba and the Kafue River Basin.





He says Zambia’s energy sector is expected to remain challenging, with efforts focused on diversifying the energy mix and enhancing renewable energy contributions.





Dr. Chikwanda, however, notes that the petroleum sub-sector has performed relatively well, with reasonable fuel availability and significant price discounts.





He observes that despite isolated instances of fuel shortages, the sector has seen notable price reductions, with prices falling by 20-30% since March.





On future fuel price projections, Dr. Chikwanda believes the exchange rate will play a crucial role in determining further price adjustments, while stable global oil prices and continued favorable exchange rates could lead to sustained price relief.



PN