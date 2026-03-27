ENGAGE MACKY 2, SEER 1 URGES UPND



Renowned Nigerian pastor Andrew Ejimadu, popularly known as Seer 1, has urged stakeholders to consider engaging Nchanga independent parliamentary aspirant Mulaza Kaira, also known as Macky 2, rather than pursuing his arrest.





Speaking in a statement, Seer 1 said authorities should find a way to “harness” Macky 2, emphasizing that his presence could be beneficial to the Copperbelt Province.





He stressed that it would be more strategic to allow Macky 2 to secure the constituency he is contesting than risk losing broader political ground across the region.





The cleric explained that maintaining wider electoral strength in the Copperbelt was more important than focusing on a single seat.





He added that, in his view, Macky 2’s influence could play a significant role in the province’s political dynamics.





Seer 1 reiterated his confidence in the position, stating that he understood the implications of his remarks and stood by his assessment of the situation.