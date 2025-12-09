England striker Ivan Toney arrested for headbutting a selfie hunter

England star Ivan Toney has been arrested after allegedly headbutting a man inside a trendy London bar.

The Al-Ahli striker, 29, was seen in a video being led from the 100 Wardour St bar in the swanky Soho area of London on Saturday morning (December 6), according to The Sun.

Toney is said to have become involved in an altercation after a fan grabbed him by the neck for a selfie.

A witness told the newspaper: “He walked past a table of a group of lads.

“One of them recognised him and said, ‘Oh, it’s Ivan Toney’ and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney has said, ‘Get off me, get off me’ and ended up headbutting one of the guys.”

The witness added that Toney may have been scared that the man was attempting to steal his jewellery. “He’s a superstar — he gets half a million a week in Saudi Arabia. He had his jewellery on and he had a real nice watch. He might have thought they were trying to attack him to take his chain or watch off him.”

Police are said to have responded to the incident within half an hour, with an officer walking up to Toney’s table and telling him he was under arrest for assault.

Officers also returned the next day to ask further questions about the incident.

The man who was allegedly headbutted in the reported altercation is said to have been treated for facial injuries including a broken nose, as well as a broken ring finger. London Ambulance Service said that an ambulance was sent to 100 Wardour St at around 1.57am on Saturday morning.

They said in a statement: “We assessed three people. We took one patient to a local hospital and discharged the other patients at the scene.”

The Met Police said in a statement: “We were called to Wardour Street at 00:47hrs on Saturday following reports of an assault. The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray. He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”

Toney made the move to the Saudi side last season, leaving Brentford in a £40m transfer.