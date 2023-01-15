ENOCH MWEPU RUSHED TO UTH AFTER COLLAPSING

Zambian soccer star and former Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu this morning experienced a suspected heart attack and fell off the car he was driving.

The 24-year-old, who was last October forced to retire from active soccer after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, was picked by a good Samaritan who rushed him to the hospital.

Before the soccer star was seen falling off his car, the automobile was earlier swerving on Great North Road, an indication that the driver was in panic.

A source close to the story said the incident happened when Mwepu was driving towards Kabangwe when he experienced the discomfort.

“Mwepu was driving along Great North Road near Kabangwe area, he was heading out of town.

“So, its like he started having obviously heart issues. When he started having cardiac arrest. He started driving zig zag, so, the vehicle that was just driving behind him, when they saw kuti sa enza mushe uyu muntu(his not driving safely).

“Then he eventually parked, and came out of the vehicle and fell,” the source said.

A man who was driving behind Mwepu picked him up and started driving toward Mums Hospital.

“He started driving to the hospital, Mums. So, he called Mums to say I’ve got a patient, its like he had a cardiac arrest and he i needs attention.

“Mums(staffers) advised to say just take him to UTH because we don’t have capacity. But he said no, that’s the nearest hospital am bringing him there,” the informer said.

He was quickly seen by a doctor at Mums Hospital who stabilized him.

It was discover that he suffered a shock from his peacemaker, a device used to control an irregular heart rhythm. It has flexible insulated wires placed in one or chambers of the heart.

“So, what came out is that his got a ka peace maker that i think was put in the heart which helps him, now it seems probably it developed a fault or it started misbehaving so it’s like it started giving him electric shocks to the heart, so. That doctor said its not really a cardiac arrest but it’s likr more of fear. Because of the electric shock,” the source said.

“As of now, they have taken him to UTH.

They have taken him to the heart hospital at UTH. RTSA and police quickly moved in and escorted the patient to the hospital, UTH”.

Last October, Mwepu, was forced to retire at the age of 24 as he has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The Brighton and Zambia midfielder announced on as he hasn’t played for the Seagulls since September.

Per the statement released by the Premier League club, Mwepu fell ill on a flight to Mali last September as he was away on international duty with Zambia.

Subsequent tests discovered a hereditary heart condition which compelled Mwepu to retire from the game.

Brighton confirmed: “The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football.” Part of the statement read.

Nicknamed ‘The Computer’ for his superb positional sense in midfield, Mwepu signed for Brighton from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2021.

He has made 27 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring three goals, one of which was a memorable strike at Anfield against Liverpool in October 2021.

Credit: NKANI