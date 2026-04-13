ENOCK KAVINDELE WARNS OF POTENTIAL CONFUSION AS PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION PAYMENTS BEGIN AMID PF LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY





By Chamuka Shalubala



Former Vice President Enock Kavindele says confusion is likely to arise as Patriotic Front-PF presidential aspirants prepare to pay nomination fees this week amid uncertainty over the party’s legitimate leadership.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ is expected to begin receiving presidential nomination fees ahead of this year’s general elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kavindele notes that while all individuals claiming to be PF president might have secured the required nomination fees, it remains unclear who will be officially recognized and permitted to proceed with the payment.





He added that attention will be on which contenders present valid documentation from the registrar of societies, as required during the nomination process.





Mr. Kavindele further described the situation as unfortunate, stating that the PF had been advised to resolve its internal leadership disputes earlier to avoid such uncertainty.



PHOENIX NEWS