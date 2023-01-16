ENOCK Mwepu’s illness: I really wish TB Joshua was still alive!

By Joseph Zulu

This afternoon, Zambia was greeted with the cold news of Enock Mwepu’s sudden collapse while diving on the Great North Road. It’s been reported that he was rushed to UTH where he is currently being attended to. I am hoping and trusting that our soccer hero will be discharged within the soonest possible time.

You see, the retirement of Mwepu from active soccer about five months ago really make me wish that Prophet TB Joshua was still alive. I say so because there was just a way in which God used TB Joshua to heal people.

Today, it is almost impossible to go to any country anywhere in the world and not find at least one ordinary person who attributes their healing from disease to God through Prophet Joshua! He helped many, many soccer stars with life-threatening health conditions.

In January 2010, during the Africa Cup Nations game between Nigeria and Benin, soccer fans feared for the worst when they saw Joseph Yobo being substituted due to an injury.

A scan conducted in the Angolan capital Luanda seemed to prove the skeptics right as Yobo was said to be out for the rest of the tournament.

Yobo then went missing from the Nigerian squad and officials said that he had returned to his then English club Everton to seek permission to go to a specialist in France.

2 days later, Yobo was back on the Nigerian bench.

Nothing more was said about Yobo’s return until a day later when a Nigerian church-goer said that the then Everton defender had not been to Europe at all.

Yobo was actually visiting The Synagogue Church of All Nations.

He went in there limping but came out in a condition perfect enough to convince his coach to put him on the starting 11.

When confronted on allegations that Yobo had gone to church in Lagos and not for treatment in Europe as had originally been claimed, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Yobo himself confirmed that Prophet Joshua was behind the miracle healing.

It’s very painful that Enock Mwepu’s career has to end this early. It’s also sad that TB Joshua had to leave earlier than he should have. TB Joshua, we will really miss you!