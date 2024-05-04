Enough of the stupid rumours – Pochettino on claims on his future at club

Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed “stupid rumours” regarding his future at Chelsea, affirming his commitment to see out the remaining year of his contract unless instructed otherwise by the club.

Despite a challenging inaugural season at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea has struggled to secure European qualification, Pochettino remains resolute amidst pressure from fans calling for his dismissal

The recent 2-0 victory over Tottenham puts Chelsea within two points of seventh place, a position that would guarantee them a spot in the Europa Conference League next season.

Speculation persists that Pochettino’s job could be at risk and he told Sky Sports after beating Spurs that “it was difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny.

Pushed further on this issue, Pochettino said: “We were talking about the judgement at the end of the season, if I feel I am under scrutiny.

“That was the question from the people. But it is like [we have] to prove, after all these circumstances and all of this situation, that we deserve to be here next season. I say, “Who is going to judge me?

“I need to judge myself and all the players, and of course with all the circumstances [of the season].

“But I wanted to say that it is enough with these type of rumours. If I have one more year on my contract here, and no one says nothing, [I] suppose that I am going to be here. [That changes] only if we then finish the season and someone says to me, ‘ciao.’

“Because we don’t know at the moment. I suppose I have one more year on my contract and that I am going to be here. But enough about the stupid rumours. You need to ask the club if they want me to keep going or not — not to write things that have no sense.”