Enzo Maresca has been appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea Football Club.

The Italian, who guided Leicester to the Championship title, takes over from Mauricio Pochettino, who mutually parted ways with the club after one season.

Maresca’s arrival is part of Chelsea’s strategic restructuring, marking the sixth managerial change under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, and Jose Feliciano.

Maresca brings with him an experienced six-strong backroom staff, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero as his assistant.

Stay tuned for the official unveiling later this week as Maresca gears up to lead the Blues into the future.

In a statement, he said: “To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Chelsea’s ownership group added: “We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come.

Highly regarded for his coaching prowess and leadership abilities, Maresca’s track record speaks volumes.

Previously managing Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad, he clinched the Premier League 2 title with promising talents like Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia.

However, his senior management debut with Parma in Italy was short-lived, marred by a string of unfavorable results.

Despite this setback, he returned to Manchester City as one of Pep Guardiola’s trusted assistants.

Last summer, Maresca took on the challenge of leading Leicester City following their Premier League relegation.

Despite facing late-season challenges amidst financial distractions, he steered the Foxes back to the top flight, securing promotion with an impressive record of 31 wins out of 46 matches.

A Leicester statement read: “Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.