The Episcopal Church in USA has refused to work with Home Affairs Department in that country.





The church says it was called by government to help resettle the Afrikaners community in USA. The state used to donate $50 million to the Church, and the church says they won’t help in this Afrikaner matter.





In a letter written to the Federal government, the Church says it is painful to watch the Afrikaners jump all other people from other countries, and given first preference.