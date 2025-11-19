EPITOME OF MATURITY, FOCUS, CONSISTENCY, PERSERVERANCE AND STEADINESS.



By Maxwell Chongu

CF NationalYouth Chairman





People called President Harry Kalaba names, accused him of being a loner,surrogate of UPND as a way of distracting his vision to liberate Zambians above all frustrate his political ambition.





At no point did he opt to respond to all those accusations but focused on organizing his CITIZENS FIRST PARTY countrywide making sure it has structures in all the ten (10) provinces.





Today Citizens First Party has become attractive with structures national wide and clearly a well organized opposition political party to take on UPND come 2026.





Citizens First party today boasts of a national character whose party symbol and motto has sat well with the people across the country.



It’s actually funny to see those that called him names have turned there fingers of accusations among themselves accusing each other of being power hungry whilst others are responding to say colleagues among themselves are UPND sponsored Projects.





It has now been proven beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt that it was indeed wise for CF and President Harry Kalaba not to rush in alliances until at an appropriate time when everyone is organized in there individual political parties.





Zambians want united opposition ahead of 2026 general elections and President Harry Kalaba and CF has demonstrated relentless willingness to unite with other political parties and leaders in line with what majority citizens want.





I implore other opposition leaders not to rush on the table of negotiations without putting there parties in order but ensure that they have structures across the country first.





I hope other political parties in opposition will see the need to join hands with CF and President Harry Kalaba to give hope to majority citizens wallowing in abject poverty or simply living above the poverty line.