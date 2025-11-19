Epstein brother makes stunning claim GOP ‘sabotaging’ full release

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is warning that Republicans are “scrubbing the files” and “sabotaging” the full release, according to reports.

Mark Epstein said Tuesday in an interview with NewsNation that President Donald Trump and Republicans have changed course over releasing the Epstein files because they are making moves behind the scenes to alter them.

“I’ve been recently told, the reason they’re going to be releasing the files and the reason for the flip is that they’re sabotaging these files,” Mark Epstein told NewsNation.

He added that the GOP is “scrubbing the files to take Republican names out” and claimed the files are being sanitized at a “facility” about 78 miles northwest of Capitol Hill in Winchester, Virginia, The Daily Beast reports.

“He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump,” he said.

“You could see in the emails. Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie,” he added.

Trump has denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking ring and abuse of girls. And after weeks of pushing to block the release of the files and pressuring other Republicans not to sign the discharge petition, he decided to reverse his moves and now has asked Republicans to sign the petition to release the files.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 427-1 to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and send the discharge petition to the Senate in a move aimed to reveal more information about the disgraced late financier and convicted sex offender and his potential ties to other powerful entities.