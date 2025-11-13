Epstein said in message he could ‘take down’ Trump, as pressure grows to release files

Jeffrey Epstein said in 2018 messages about Trump “I am the one able to take him down”.

The exchanges, which the BBC has not independently verified, are among the more than 20,000 files obtained from the late sex offender’s estate and released by US lawmakers.

In a text message chain from December 2018, an unidentified person wrote to Epstein: “It will all blow over!

“They’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can do to do that …!”

Epstein replied: “yes thx. its wild. because I am the one able to take him down.”

The context and what the other person was predicting would “blow over” is not clear.

Trump yesterday accused the Democrats of “using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures”, and the White House said some of the threads had been “selectively leaked” to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump”.