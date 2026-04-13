



#Iran’s new spiritual leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has said that he has overturned the rules set by his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the issue of nuclear weapons, and that equipping Iran with nuclear weapons is a matter of life and not a matter for negotiation.





He also stressed that at a time when the world is ruled by bullies rather than by law, the only way to repel the bully who came to invade and plunder is to make Iran a nuclear weapon.





#Mojtaba Khamenei said that our enemies should realize that Iran has the ability to equip itself with nuclear weapons within days if necessary, and it is said that he has ordered the country’s National Guard to equip Iran with nuclear weapons in a short time.





Russia, China and North Korea have pledged to provide Iran with the necessary assistance and support in the short term in equipping it with nuclear weapons, the country’s state news agency #IRNA reported.





How do you see the new leader Ayatollah Mojtaba overturning the decision of his late father Ayatollah Ali Khomeini and making a new decision? Leave a comment