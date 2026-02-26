ERB COMMENCES INVESTIGATIONS INTO FAST DEPLETING ZESCO UNITS



The Energy Regulation Board-ERB- says it has started conducting investigations into the fast depletion of ZESCO units.





This follows Energy Minister Makozo Chikote’s recent directive to the ERB and ZESCO to conduct an investigation into the fast depleting ZESCO units and submit the findings before the end of March 2026.





Speaking during a media engagement in Lusaka this morning, ERB Director General Elijah Sichone has assured that the findings will be submitted within the time frame given by the minister.





Mr. Sichone has however noted that the fast depletion of ZESCO units could be as a result of increased consumption of electricity as opposed to high electricity tariff as there has been no further increase in electricity tariffs since the last approval in October last year.





Meanwhile, Mr. Sichone has appealed to fuel consumers in Lusaka not to have preferred service or filling stations, saying this has contributed to perceived temporary shortages of fuel in the district.





He explained that most of the Oil Marketing Companies in Lusaka obtain the fuel from the same source, citing diesel which comes through the TAZAMA pipeline before being distributed to the companies as an example.



PN