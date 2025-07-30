ERB DEVELOPING REAL-TIME FUEL TRACKING TO CURB HOARDING



THE Energy Regulation Board has disclosed that it is developing a real-time monitoring system to track fuel stock levels, aimed at preventing oil marketing companies from hoarding fuel during price changes.





ERB Director General Elijah Sichone has stated that the new platform will provide live updates on fuel quantities across the country, strengthening compliance checks and curbing artificial scarcity.





Engineer Sichone tells Phoenix News that this will enable ERB to detect discrepancies and take swift action.





He explains that the system will strengthen compliance checks, ensuring that oil marketing companies adhere to regulations and will enhance transparency in fuel stock monitoring, enabling ERB to take informed decisions.





Engineer Sichone adds that under the existing regulations, any station unable to sell fuel for more than 48 hours must provide valid reasons or face enforcement action but the computerized system will strengthen compliance checks and protect consumers from unjustified price movements.



PN